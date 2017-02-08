Global News at 11 BC February 8 2017 2:24am 01:31 Loading... Seniors being left in the cold Tue, Feb 7: The snow and icy streets has left many seniors and people with mobility issues stuck indoors. For many this means not being able to grocery shop, get to appointments or even socialize. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3234730/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3234730/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3234730/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/455/959/2300_SENIOR_SNOW_PROBLE_VAF0BFPD_tnb_4.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?