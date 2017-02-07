Fentanyl
February 7 2017 9:12pm
02:17

Loading...

IHA’s latest weapon in the fentanyl fight

While IHA awaits federal approval for safe injection sites in Kelowna, its rolling out a new tool in the fight against fentanyl. Lauren Pullen explains what it is and when we’ll see it in action.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home