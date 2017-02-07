Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 7 2017 8:18pm
02:38

Mental health toll of Fort McMurray wildfire

A study shows 60 percent of Fort McMurray wildfire evacuees showed symptoms of PTSD. Plus, how do Canadian newspapers cover criminal HIV cases? Su-Ling Goh tells us.

