Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 7 2017 8:10pm 02:30

Improving how visitors get around in Edmonton

After Greyhound moved its main terminal in Edmonton, the issue of how visitors arriving by bus get around was thrust into the spotlight. Vinesh Pratap has more on a proposed inter-modal hub.

Edmonton city councillor pushes for transportation hub to connect stranded passengers