Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 7 2017 8:03pm
01:57

New data suggests Alberta opioid crisis is worsening

In the last three months of 2016, 111 Albertans died of a fentanyl overdose. That’s more than twice as many deaths as the same three-month period in 2015. Fletcher Kent reports.

