Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 6 2017 9:25pm 01:48 2 teens charged after youth ranch attack east of Edmonton Two teenage boys are facing attempted murder charges after an attack at the Elk Island Youth Ranch near Lamont, Alta. Quinn Ohler reports.