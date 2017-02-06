Global News at Noon Calgary
February 6 2017 2:20pm
01:56

Loading...

City will show no mercy once snow route parking ban goes into effect

Mon, Feb 6: The City of Calgary says as of 6 P.M. Monday evening there will be no mercy, and vehicles parked on snow routes will be ticketed. Kris Laudien reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home