Global News at 5 Lethbridge February 3 2017 7:19pm 02:36

Picture Butte's new fire chief keeps it in the family

Fri, Feb 3: Picture Butte's Frank West takes over as fire chief from his sister, becoming the youngest firefighter to ever lead the department. Christina Succi reports.