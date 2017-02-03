Global News at 5:30 Montreal
February 3 2017 6:12pm
02:02

Loading...

Montreal mosques welcome visitors

Fri, Feb 3: Members of a Montreal mosque are welcoming people into their house of worship to dispel Islamophobia after six people were killed in Quebec City. Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home