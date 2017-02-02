Global News at 5 Okanagan
February 2 2017 9:16pm
Rockets get big win over Hitmen

The Calgary Hitmen were in Kelowna Wednesday to take on the Rockets and kick off a 3 game BC road swing. As videographer Travis Lowe reports, the Rockets scored by committee and the Hitmen were humbled.

