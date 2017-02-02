Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 2 2017 8:06pm
Edmonton newcomers react to U.S. travel ban and Quebec attack

Vinesh Pratap spent some time at the Mennonite Centre for Newcomers today to hear opinions on the recent U.S. travel ban as well as the Quebec terror attack.

