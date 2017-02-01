Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 1 2017 8:49pm
01:21

Loading...

Sherwood Park’s Chuba Hubbard commits to NCAA football program

He’s an incredible high school athlete from Sherwood Park, Alta. and on Wednesday, Chuba Hubbard committed to a highly-respected NCAA football program. Jack Haskins reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home