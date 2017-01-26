Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 26 2017 8:16pm
Health Matters: Jan. 26

In Thursday’s edition of Health Matters, Su-Ling Goh look a study calculating the cost of medically-assisted death, the rise in Alberta’s flu deaths and a milestone for the U of A Hospital.

