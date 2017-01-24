Health January 24 2017 6:48pm 01:02 Loading... Ontario doctor says province should be more clear about mental health services Dr. Peter Bieling, director of mental health and addiction services at St. Joseph’s hospital, says Ontario should be more clear about mental health services. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3203442/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3203442/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3203442/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/737/951/TUE_ANDREW_RUSSELL_CLIP4_240117_848x480_861920323531.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?