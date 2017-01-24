Global News at 5:30 Toronto
January 24 2017 6:37pm
02:47

Loading...

Halton Paramedics deal with spike in flu

Tue, Jan 24: Paramedics in Halton region have been dealing with a spike in reported cases in flu, which has affected its own crews. Mark Carcasole reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home