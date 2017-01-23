Global News Morning Regina
January 23 2017 1:08pm
03:14

Loading...

Field Trippin’ – Figure skating with the Moose Jaw Skating Club

Krista Sharpe skated circles around her co-workers Teri and Candace as the morning crew learns to Figure Skate with the Moose Jaw Skating Club.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home