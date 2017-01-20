Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 20 2017 11:56pm
Josh Paterson scores SO winner as Saskatoon Blades edge Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2

The Saskatoon Blades edged the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-2 on Friday at SaskTel Centre. Ryan Flaherty has highlights from the game.

