Global News at 6 Halifax
January 20 2017 5:06pm
Haligonians react to Trump presidency

Fri, Jan 20: The presidential inauguration of Donald Trump was on the minds of many in Halifax. His term is only hours old, but he’s struck a divisive chord. Global’s Steve Silva has the reaction.

