Global News at 5:30 Montreal
January 19 2017 5:38pm
Quebec raises minimum wage

The Quebec government is increasing the province’s minimum wage to $11.25 as of May 1, but that’s not nearly enough says outgoing Québec Solidaire MNA Françoise David. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

