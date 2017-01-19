Global News at Noon Toronto
January 19 2017 12:06pm
Friends resume search for missing Oshawa father

Friends and loved ones resumed the search for Cameron Bailie, a 27-year-old Oshawa father who disappeared more than a week ago. But as Cindy Pom reports, clues are starting to pour in.

