Global News Morning Montreal
January 19 2017 9:37am
La grande tournée des chocolats chauds

Annie Corriveau from La Tablée des Chefs and chef Chloé Gervais-Fredette talk to Global’s Kim Sullivan about a sweet fundraiser called La Grande Tournée des Chocolats Chauds.

