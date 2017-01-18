Halifax Regional Municipality January 18 2017 3:50pm 01:58 Loading... Halifax crews work to fill potholes, about 500 reported so far It may seem unusually early, but pothole season has already arrived. Global’s Natasha Pace reports. Halifax crews work to fill potholes, about 500 reported so far <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3189956/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3189956/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3189956/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/696/739/HFX_POTHOLES_640x360_857575491716.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?