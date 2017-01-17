Global News at 5:30 Montreal
January 17 2017 5:37pm
New pedestrian only streets coming this summer

Tue, Jan 17: Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre announced today that three new bustling neighbourhoods will be pedestrian only for the summer of 2017. Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes reports.

