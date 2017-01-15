Global News at 6 Montreal
January 15 2017 6:04pm
SQ arrest man in connection with Saint-Lin-Laurentides homicide

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the death of a young woman in the Laurentians Friday night.

