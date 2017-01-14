Global News at 6 Montreal January 14 2017 5:49pm 00:54 Loading... Skating in kilts in Old Montreal Montrealers braved the cold Saturday to celebrate their Scottish heritage at the annual Great Canadian Kilt Skate at the Old Port. Skating at the Old Port in kilts and tartans <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3181990/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3181990/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3181990/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/415/135/GMTL0114_kiltskate_848x480_855137347678.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?