Global News at 6 Montreal
January 14 2017 5:49pm
SQ investigating death of woman in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

Investigators with the Sûreté du Québec were in Saint-Lin-Laurentides Saturday morning after the lifeless body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered inside a home on Place Mario.

