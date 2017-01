Sat, Jan 14: Registered Dietician Desiree Nielsen shows of her skills in the kitchen as she introduces the next stage in her 2017 Mindful Eating Challenge. She is encouraging viewers to change their approach to meals, by getting away from screens and sitting down at a proper table to eat. Plus she explains how to incorporate mindfulness when cooking with her step-by-step recipe for shiitake mushroom and lentil salad.