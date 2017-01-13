Global News at Noon Calgary
January 13 2017 2:38pm
Pet of the Week: Blue

Fri, Jan 13: Phil Fulton from the Calgary Humane Society introduces us to Blue. You can contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455, or find them online at http://www.calgaryhumane.ca.

