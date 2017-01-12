Global News at 5:30 Montreal
January 12 2017 6:04pm
Montreal-area family wins $60M jackpot

Thu, Jan 12: A family from Montreal’s south shore city of L’Ange-Gardien has a lot to smile about after winning Loto-Quebec’s $60 million jackpot. Global’s Tim Sargeant reports.

