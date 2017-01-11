Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 11 2017 9:09pm
Richmond bans unlicensed short-term rentals

Richmond city council has voted to ban unlicensed short-term rentals like Airbnb. While vacancy rates are low in the city, that’s not what prompted the change. Nadia Stewart reports.

