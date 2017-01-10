Global News at 11 Montreal
January 10 2017 11:17pm
01:30

Loading...

Glen Crossley facing charges of manslaughter

Tue, Jan 10: Glen Crossley, the driver who killed Olympian Victor Davis, is now facing charges of manslaughter after an incident in LaSalle four months ago. Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home