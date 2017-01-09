Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 9 2017 9:57pm
01:55

Loading...

U2 to launch new tour in Vancouver

A new year and a new tour from one of the biggest bands in the World. U2 are launching their 30th-anniversary tour of “The Joshua Tree” in Vancouver. Jennifer Palma has the details.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home