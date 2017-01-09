Global News Morning Montreal January 9 2017 8:50am 03:07 Loading... When kids dream big Magelica founder and CEO Louise Courey Nadeau joins Globals’ Kim Sullivan at Barbie’s Dorval to talk about her publishing house and the difference her books can make in children’s lives. <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3168843/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3168843/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3168843/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/244/42/GQNM01092016NADEAU_tnb_3.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?