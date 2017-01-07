Global News at 10 Weekend Saskatoon
January 7 2017 11:18pm
Tri-City Americans shut out Saskatoon Blades 2-0

The Tri-City Americans shut out the Saskatoon Blades 2-0 on Saturday at SaskTel Centre. Claire Hanna has highlights from the game.

