Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 7 2017 10:53pm
UBC grad Michelle Kunimoto named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Sat, Jan 7: Astonomy student Michelle Kunimoto has made the Forbes 30 under 30 list. She’s getting recognition for her out of this world discovery. Geoff Hastings has her story.

