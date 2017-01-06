Volunteer run safe injection site looks for new options

Interior Health is still no closer to finding a suitable location for a second overdose prevention site in Kelowna. It’s supposed to set up shop somewhere in the Rutland area, but with no takers to house the facility, drug users are left without a safe place to shoot-up. A grassroots group of volunteers was hoping to change that with a pop-up prevention site, the problem is not everyone is happy with its chosen location. Lauren Pullen reports.