Global News at 5:30 Montreal January 5 2017 5:30pm

Water problems in Ormstown

Thu, Jan 5: Residents in Ormstown have been under a boil water advisory since Oct. 3, 2016. As Global's Amanda Jelowicki reports, residents are worried that fixing the problem could cost them in taxes.

Residents fed up as boil water advisory continues due to dangerous bacteria in Ormstown