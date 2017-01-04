Global News at 5:30 Montreal
January 4 2017 5:38pm
00:49

Loading...

Gold-Headed Cane Award 2017

Wed, Jan 4: The 2017 Gold-Headed Cane award is presented to the captain of the first ship to reach the Port of Montreal in a custom that began in 1840.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home