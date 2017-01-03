Global News at 5:30 Montreal
January 3 2017 5:38pm
02:51

Loading...

Montreal restaurant gives back

Tue, Jan 3: Marché Ferdous, near Concordia University, is offering free meals to anyone who may need it. As Global’s Sarah Volstad reports, it’s an initiative that started four months ago.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home