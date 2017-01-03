Global News Morning Montreal
January 3 2017 8:57am
04:14

Loading...

Nipivut: an urban Inuit radio

Tue, Jan 3: Kevin Tikivik and Annie Pisuktie from the Inuit radio show Nipivut join Global’s Laura Casella to talk about Montreal’s first radio program broadcast in Inuktitut.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home