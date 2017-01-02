Global News at 5:30 Montreal
January 2 2017 5:30pm
Le Blaks No 1 damaged by fire

Mon, Jan 2: Île-Perrot residents are mourning the loss of popular local eatery Le Blaks No 1 and wonder if it will be rebuilt. Global’s Sarah Volstad reports.

