Global News at Noon Toronto January 2 2017 11:51am 01:26

Gasoline analyst Dan McTeague discusses soaring gas prices in Ontario

The price of gas soared to new heights as Ontario's carbon tax kicks into gear. Dan McTeague explains where prices are heading and how it will affect residents.

Ontario gas prices increase due to province's cap-and-trade program