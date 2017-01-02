Global News Morning Montreal
January 2 2017 9:36am
Man stabbed at Le Windsor

Mon, Jan 2: An altercation between a group of people ended in a 31-year-old man being stabbed in the upper body. Global’s Kelly Greig reports.
Keywords: stabbing, Le Windsor, Peel street

