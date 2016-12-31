Global News at 6 Montreal
December 31 2016 6:21pm
Veterans’ holiday tradition in peril

The annual New Year’s show at the Veterans’ hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has been a holiday tradition for 70 years. But as Navneet Pall reports, that tradition may be coming to an end.

