Global News at 6 Montreal December 31 2016 6:21pm 02:00 Loading... Veterans’ holiday tradition in peril The annual New Year’s show at the Veterans’ hospital in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has been a holiday tradition for 70 years. But as Navneet Pall reports, that tradition may be coming to an end. New Year’s Eve show at veterans’ hospital goes off without hitch but 71st edition may be in trouble <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3154706/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3154706/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3154706/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/202/431/GMTL1231_pall_848x480_845249603648.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?