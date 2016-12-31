Global News at 6 Halifax December 31 2016 5:24pm 01:54 Loading... Canadian Blood Services puts call out for more donors After a slump in blood donations across the country, Canadian Blood Services says it needs one more solid week in donations in order to reach its target. Marieke Walsh explains. Canadian Blood Services puts call out for more donors <iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3154643/" width="670" height="437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;height:60px;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3154643/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe></div> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper {position:relative;max-width:670px;max-height:437px;height:100%;}.gn-embed-poster{position:absolute;width:100%;}.gn-embed-play{position:relative;width:50%;opacity:.6;cursor:pointer;}.gn-embed-play-wrapper{position:absolute;left:0px;right:0px;top:12%;text-align:center;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><a href="http://globalnews.ca/video/embed/3154643/" target="_blank"><img class='gn-embed-poster' src="http://media.globalnews.ca/videostatic/193/146/GMAR1231_walsh_848x480_845236803649.jpg" /><div class="gn-embed-play-wrapper"><img class="gn-embed-play" src="https://s0.wp.com/wp-content/themes/vip/shaw-globalnews/_img/icon/videoPlay-large.png" /></div></a></div> Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?