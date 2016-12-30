Global News Hour at 6 Calgary
December 30 2016 7:28pm
Banffites step up to help victims of Mount Royal Hotel fire

Fri, Dec 30: Fire crews are still putting out hot spots at Banff’s historic Mount Royal Hotel. Global’s Jayme Doll has more on the investigation and the recovery effort.

