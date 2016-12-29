Global News Morning Calgary
December 29 2016 11:08am
02:25

Loading...

Firefighters continue to battle blaze at Banff’s Mount Royal Hotel

Thu, Dec 29: Global’s Jayme Doll has an update on how many guests have been evacuated, where they were taken and who first spotted the flames at 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home