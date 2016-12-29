Global News Morning Calgary
December 29 2016 10:26am
03:30

Loading...

Crews battle fire at Banff’s historic Mount Royal Hotel

Thu, Dec 29: Global’s Jayme Doll arrived at Mount Royal Hotel just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning where fire crews were battling a blaze at the Banff hotel.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home