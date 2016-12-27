Global News at 5:30 Montreal
December 27 2016 6:02pm
06:28

Loading...

Beaconsfield mayor Georges Bourelle looks back on 2016

Tue, Dec 27: Global Montreal’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard speaks to Beaconsfield mayor Georges Bourelle about the biggest issues his community faced in 2016.

Responsive site? HTTPS:// site?

More Videos

Video Home