What now for CalgaryNext? Ken King shares exclusive update

Tue, Dec 27: The CalgaryNEXT arena project got a big bodycheck this year from Calgary city council. While it may not be going ahead as first thought, but the company that owns the Flames and the Stampeders has said it is considering a ‘Plan B’ offered up by the City. That proposal would see an arena and event centre located on the Stampede Grounds, a separate fieldhouse in the city’s northwest near the University of Calgary and some renovations to McMahon Stadium. Ken King, with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), talks to Gord Gillies about what’s next for CalgaryNext.